Rochelle Humes' eldest daughter ''cried happy tears'' when she told her she's expecting another baby.

The 31-year-old star and her husband Marvin, 35, recently announced they're preparing for the arrival of their third child, and Rochelle has revealed six-year-old Alaia-May was thrilled by their baby news.

The singer - who also has Valentina, three, with Marvin - told 'This Morning': ''I told them on Sunday during their Easter egg hunt. The last egg contained a letter from the baby.

''My eldest daughter cried happy tears and later, my youngest thought the reveal meant her mum had a chocolate egg in her belly.''

Rochelle is currently in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, and she admitted that their announcement was a bit ''weird''.

Speaking via a video link, she explained: ''Our hands, if they weren't full already, are going to be fuller. It's some nice news in this weird time.

''It was weird to share it with friends and family via FaceTime. Normally I have to keep it a secret, but this was easy as I haven't told anyone.''

Meanwhile, Rochelle recently revealed she's been spending time doing ''home workouts'' whilst practising social distancing.

The singer has been using her time to keep fit with a variety of at-home exercise routines.

Asked how she's been spending her time in isolation, she said: ''I've got a little bike at home, so I've been doing that. There are also so many good online workouts on YouTube and trainers doing live, free workouts via Instagram. I'm all for it.

''After I had Valentina I didn't want to leave the house because she was so small, but I wanted to up my fitness, so I got really into home workouts and I haven't looked back.''