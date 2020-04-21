Marvin and Rochelle Humes are having a baby boy.

The couple announced the happy news they are to become parents for the third time over Easter, and now they've revealed the sex of the unborn tot by posting a video clip of their daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina Raine, three, learning the news.

In a sweet video of the girls on an Easter egg hunt, they are given a note from the Easter Bunny, which Alia-Mai reads out.

It says: ''Hippity hippity hop, I have great news that I have to drop.

''You and Valentina are such good sisters but now it's time to add someone new to the mixture.

''Now that's all from me, the Easter Bunny, the BIG news is you have a baby brother inside Mummy's Tummy!''

The 35-year-old JLS star's eldest girl had a big smile on her face as she read the line about the baby and her dad then picked her up, and told her: ''You're going to be a big sister again!''

She then said: ''You're having a baby, a baby boy.''

Rochelle then asked their youngest girl: ''What's in my belly?'', to which she replied: ''A baby brother''.

The 31-year-old beauty captioned the post on Instagram: ''It was an odd Easter but we found some magic in the chaos.

''The Easter Bunny dropped by and sent Marv some back up #AnEasterWeWillNeverForget'' (sic)''

Whilst Marvin admitted he is ''over the moon'' and made a quip about having ''back-up'' now there will be another man in the house.

He wrote on his own page: ''Finally I have some back up! We're having a baby boy!!! Over the moon (sic)'', along with a blue heart emoji.

The pair first announced their pregnancy news on Easter Sunday (12.04.20), when Rochelle posted a bunny and pregnant lady emoji, and shared on Twitter: ''There's a baby bunny in my oven ... (sic)''

Whilst Marvin shared the same picture - which featured a sign that read ''We're eggspecting Baby Humes, October 2020,'' - and captioned it: ''And there's another Bunny in the oven! Baby Humes due Oct 2020 ... our hearts are so full we are truly blessed ... (sic)''