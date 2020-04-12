Marvin and Rochelle Humes are expecting their third child.

The couple - who already have Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina Raine, three, together - announced the happy news they are to become parents for the third time.

Alongside the bunny emoji and a pregnant lady emoji, she wrote on Twitter: ''There's a baby bunny in my oven ... (sic)''

Whilst Marvin shared the same picture - which featured a sign that read ''We're eggspecting Baby Humes, October 2020,'' - and captioned it: ''And there's another Bunny in the oven! Baby Humes due Oct 2020 ... our hearts are so full we are truly blessed ... (sic)''

It was Marvin's JLS bandmates - who have recently reformed and are set to embark on a nationwide tour in November - who were first to congratulate the couple on their happy news.

Oritse Williams wrote alongside hundreds of heart emojis: ''Myyyyyyyyy GGGGGGGGGG (sic)''

Whilst Aston Merrygold shared: ''Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeah baby Humes soon come (sic)''

Other stars were quick to send their congratulations too, with the likes of Alesha Dixon, Kimberley Walsh and Giovanna Fletcher all sharing their messages of love and support.

It comes after Rochelle previously admitted she and Marvin ''definitely'' want to have more children.

Asked if they've spoken about having more children, she said: ''Definitely, at some point we'd love to have more. We just don't know when. We always talk about it. He's from a big family and I'm really close to mine.''

When it comes to raising their kids, Rochelle says she is the ''bad cop'' who is tougher on discipline than her 34-year-old husband.

She said: ''Marvin's got two girls so he's soft. I'm the one who's bad news. I hear him through the baby monitor saying, 'Don't do that, I'm going to tell Mum'. I know I'm bad cop and I just have to wear that.''