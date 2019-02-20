Artist:
Song title: Send To Robin Immediately
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

She's just launched her capsule collection with Björn Borg, RBN, and now Robyn has dropped a video for her song 'Send To Robin Immediately' taken from last year's number one album 'Honey'. She's currently on the American leg of her world tour and is set to perform at Primavera and Roskilde later this year.

