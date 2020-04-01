A Robin Williams YouTube channel has been launched five years after his death, where fans can watch classic clips from some of his most memorable stand-up shows.
The iconic actor tragically took his own life in 2014, but now, over five years after his death, fans will be able to watch classic clips from some of his most memorable stand-up shows on YouTube.
The Robin Williams Official YouTube Channel made its first upload with a 30 second trailer two weeks ago, but only began uploading actual content from the actor's archives last week.
According to E! News, the channel was set up with the help of Time Life and the Robin Williams Estate, and will also feature interviews with Robin's friends and family, as well as other retrospective videos of the Hollywood star.
The YouTube channel currently houses clips from Robin's 2002 HBO special titled 'Live on Broadway', as well as a portion from his 1987 HBO special, 'Off the Wall'.
New clips are being uploaded weekly, and are expected to continue being put up on the channel until June.
Robin was 63 when he died, and his family - including his widow Susan Schneider and his three children Zack, 36, Zelda, 30, and Cody, 28 - vowed to continue to honour the 'Mrs. Doubtfire' star's memory as a Hollywood legend.
His daughter Zelda previously wrote on Instagram: ''If you'd like to do something in his honor, volunteer at your local homeless shelter, or look up how to make homeless aid backpacks. Give one in his name. He'd have loved that. Otherwise some great orgs he loved include @cafoundation, @dswt and @reevefoundation. Mostly, try to spread some laughter and kindness around. And creatively swear a lot. [Every time] you do, somewhere out there in our vast weird universe, he's giggling with you... or giving a particularly fat bumblebee its wings. (sic)''
