It looks like Robin Thicke's set to become a new father again as it's announced that his girlfriend April Love Geary is pregnant with their first child together after three years of dating. She revealed the news on social media last week while on vacation.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary snapped at LAX

According to TMZ, 22-year-old April is three months pregnant with Robin's child - and apparently she's expecting a girl! Plus, April has revealed that her due date is March 1st 2018, which would have been Robin's late father Alan Thicke's 71st birthday and only makes the occasion that much more special.

April shared a photograph of her sonogram on Instagram, confirming the news: 'Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday!' 'Growing Pains' star Alan Thicke passed away in December in hospital after collapsing from type-A aortic dissection while playing hockey in Burbank, California.

Another photograph showing April her cradling her burgeoning baby bump while on vacation also appeared on her feed. 'Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut', she wrote alongside it.

40-year-old Robin already has a 7-year-old son named Julian Fuego from his marriage to Paul Patton. The pair had been together for 21 years and married for nine before they separated in 2014, though their divorce was not finalised until the following year amid a rather bitter custody battle.

He started dating April not long after that ended, making their first public appearance together at 2015's Cannes Film Festival. Their 18 year age gap has caused controversy to some people, and it is not yet known if they have any plans for marriage. Robin is yet to publicly comment on the happy news, but a source told TMZ that Julian is 'super excited for a little sister'.