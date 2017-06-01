It seems that Edward Cullen almost had a different face entirely as Robert Pattinson confesses he almost got himself fired from the 'Twilight' film series due to arguing with the whole production team and trying to take more control over the development of his character.

Robert Pattinson at the premiere of 'The Lost City of Z'

Reflecting on his early acting career, the 31-year-old admits that he was a little too intense when it came to shooting the first 'Twilight' movie which was released in 2008. He fought with everyone from director Catherine Hardwicke to the author of the vampire novels Stephenie Meyer.

However, he had his agents to thank for flying over to the West Coast where he shot the movie to get him back on track - and possibly encourage him to be a little less like a moody vampire in real life. 'I didn't have to kiss anybody's [rear end] the entire time', he told the New York Times. 'I don't think I did, anyway.'

He had actually touched on this subject previously in an interview with Yahoo! Movies back in 2012. 'I was fighting with everybody in control all the time', he said at the time, 'To the point where I almost got fired. I was so determined to make it so serious.'

Robert has actually been fired from a job in the past; he was doing a play in London way back in 2005 when he got his marching orders. However, it turned out to be quite a positive thing because it was all down to him 'trying to take risks' - which can't be bad when it comes to doing cinema.

Apart from his close call with 'Twilight', he has no regrets about his work on the vampire blockbuster series, which he described as 'an amazing luxury'. '[It was] amazing luck, as well, to just have fallen into it with the group of people I worked with on it', he added.

Robert Pattinson is currently promoting his newest movie 'Good Time', which sees him playing a bank robber on the run. The Palme d'Or nominated film is out in theatres in August.