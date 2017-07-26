They're hardly the most public of couples, but that doesn't mean that Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs aren't still going strong. In fact, the actor has confessed that they are even engaged - in some way at least - though he's still very cautious about discussing their relationship.

FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson at 'The Lost City of Z' premiere

'The Lost City of Z' star has revealed that he is 'kind of' engaged to his girlfriend of nearly three years FKA Twigs, though the pair are rarely seen in public together. It's no wonder either, with the kind of scrutiny his love life has been under since he was with 'Twilight' co-star Kristen Stewart. He confesses that he wishes he could be more open about it, however.

'It's one of the most frustrating things in the world because you want to be able to', he said on Sirius XM's 'The Howard Stern Show'. 'You have to make the decision whether you want to let the crazy people in.'

'I mean basically, for whatever reason with Twilight - I don't know whether it is a specific thing with the audience - there's like a crack troupe of crazies who think every single decision you're making is creating some kind of conspiracy', he continued. 'To protect it you kind of think, 'I wanna create a big boundary', but then it makes it difficult for your actual relationship'.

He describes his 29-year-old popstar fiancee - whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett - as 'amazing' and 'super-talented', and the pair have been dating since September 2014. However, they took their relationship off the media radar when they started getting hateful, racist comments that were getting in the way of their happiness.

'I am genuinely shocked and disgusted at the amount of racism that has been infecting my account the past week', Twigs wrote on Twitter at the time. 'Racism is unacceptable in the real world and it's unacceptable online.'