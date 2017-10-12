The celebrity couple called off their three year relationship, having been engaged since April 2015.
Actor Robert Pattinson and singer FKA Twigs have reportedly called time on their engagement and split up.
The Twilight star, 31, met the 29 year old London-born singer, real name Tahliah Barnett, three years ago and the two enjoyed a whirlwind romance, becoming engaged within six months in April 2015.
For the most part, barring a couple of high-profile red carpet events they’ve attended together, they’ve kept their relationship private. However, things reportedly petered out between them and they “no longer worked as a couple”, with Pattinson apparently the one to call things off.
Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs at 'The Lost City of Z' premiere earlier in 2017
“They were almost inseparable for their first two years together,” a source told British tabloid newspaper The Sun on Thursday (October 12th). “But in recent months they have really started to drift apart and have been spending less and less time together.”
More: Robert Pattinson clears up strange ‘Good Time’ dog comments
They have both been busy of late, with Pattinson promoting his films The Lost City of Z and Good Time throughout 2017 and twigs working on new music to follow her critically adored debut album LP1, which was released over three years ago.
Just last week, twigs posted a picture of herself without her engagement ring, prompting eagle-eyed fans to start speculating whether they had split
“Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split. With so much history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there,” the source continued. “It’s a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple.”
Before he dated FKA twigs, Pattinson famously dated his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart.
More: Robert Pattinson breaks his silence about FKA twigs engagement
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Bold and intelligent, this dark drama is a challenging portrait of the making of an...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
While this atmospheric Australian Outback thriller has plenty of edgy action, it's also meandering and...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
'The Rover', directed by award winning director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a dystopian crime...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...