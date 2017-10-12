Actor Robert Pattinson and singer FKA Twigs have reportedly called time on their engagement and split up.

The Twilight star, 31, met the 29 year old London-born singer, real name Tahliah Barnett, three years ago and the two enjoyed a whirlwind romance, becoming engaged within six months in April 2015.

For the most part, barring a couple of high-profile red carpet events they’ve attended together, they’ve kept their relationship private. However, things reportedly petered out between them and they “no longer worked as a couple”, with Pattinson apparently the one to call things off.

Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs at 'The Lost City of Z' premiere earlier in 2017

“They were almost inseparable for their first two years together,” a source told British tabloid newspaper The Sun on Thursday (October 12th). “But in recent months they have really started to drift apart and have been spending less and less time together.”

They have both been busy of late, with Pattinson promoting his films The Lost City of Z and Good Time throughout 2017 and twigs working on new music to follow her critically adored debut album LP1, which was released over three years ago.

Just last week, twigs posted a picture of herself without her engagement ring, prompting eagle-eyed fans to start speculating whether they had split

“Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split. With so much history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there,” the source continued. “It’s a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple.”

Before he dated FKA twigs, Pattinson famously dated his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart.

