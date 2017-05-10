Nineties musician Robert Miles has passed away earlier this week at the age of just 47. His cause of death is, as of yet, unconfirmed, and tributes from friends, fans and various fellow seminal musicians have started to roll in on social media.

Robert Miles - Dreamland

The Italian trance DJ - whose real name was Robert Concina - was thought to have been suffering from a brief illness, though the nature of the condition has as yet been left unreported. He was in Ibiza, Spain when he lost his battle on Tuesday (May 9th 2017).

'The tragic news of the death of a very talented artist of our time, makes me incredulous and upset', his friend Joe T Vannelli said in a Facebook post. 'I will miss the fights, brawls, criticism, judgements but especially your talent in finding sounds and melodies unparalleled. Goodbye Roberto.'

The Swiss-born musician is best known for his 1996 debut album 'Dreamland' featuring the hit singles 'Children' (which made him the first and only Italian to win a Brit Award), 'One and One' with Maria Nayler and 'Fable'. His collaboration with Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge for the song 'Freedom', from his second album '23am', was also a classic. His fifth and final album was 2011's 'Th1rt3en', though the following year he did the soundtrack for a documentary called 'The Turn of THIS Century' directed by Peter Beyak.

A number of supporters have expressed their sadness via social media, with Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren Tweeting: 'Really in shock to hear the news of the passing of Robert Miles... R.I.P.' Meanwhile, British DJing legend Pete Tong also reached out, saying, 'Sad to hear Robert Miles passing r.i.p thanks for the music #deconstruction #classichouse'.

Miles' later years consisted of working for OpenLab Radio in Ibiza; an alternative radio station which he founded in 2013 as a way of bringing together different cultures, medias and arts.