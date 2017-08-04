The 'Harry Potter' film franchise has tragically lost another major star. Robert Hardy passed away at the age of 91 this week at a retirement home in London. He's the second star of the series to have died this year after John Hurt back in January.

Robert Hardy at Oldie of the Year Awards

The star, who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in four of the 'Harry Potter' movies, died yesterday (August 3rd 2017) at his home at Denville Hall; a facility for retired actors which has previously homed the likes of Andrew Sachs, Peter Sallis and Richard Attenborough.

'Gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified, he is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work', his family said in a statement. 'We are immensely grateful to the team at Denville Hall for the tender care they gave during his last weeks.'

As well as the Hogwarts blockbusters, Robert Hardy is best known for his role as Siegfried Farnon in the late 70s and late 80s BBC series 'All Creatures Great and Small'. He also portrayed former Prime Minister Winston Churchill on a number of occasions, including the TV series 'Winston Churchill: The Wilderness Years' for which he was nominated for a BAFTA and won a Broadcasting Press Guild Award, 'War and Remembrance' and 'Agatha Christie's Marple', as well as TV movies 'The Woman He Loved', 'Bomber Harris' and 'Churchill: 100 Days That Saved Britain'. He almost reprised the role again in Peter Morgan's play 'The Audience' in 2013, but had to withdraw after a fall left him with cracked ribs.

His last feature length film was 2008's Jon Kirby thriller 'Framed' which came out a year after 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix', while his other movies include 'Sense and Sensibility' and Kenneth Branagh's 'Mary Shelley's Frankenstein'.

In 1981, he was awarded Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his services to acting, but that was by no means his only passion. He was also deeply interested in medieval warfare, presenting a documentary on the Battle of Agincourt, writing two books on the longbow, and becoming a consultant for the archaeologist who raised the Mary Rose. From 1988 to 1990, he was Master of the Worshipful Company of Bowyers of the City of London and six years later was named a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries.

He is survived by his son Paul from his first marriage to Elizabeth Fox, and his two other children Emma and Justine Hardy.