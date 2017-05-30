Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Robert Downey Jr Pictures

Robert Downey Jr. leaving his hotel in New York - Manhattan New York United States - Tuesday 30th May 2017

Film Premiere of Doctor Strange - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 21st October 2016

Premiere of Disney And Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange' - Arrivals - Hollywood California United States - Friday 21st October 2016

'Doctor Strange' World Premiere - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 20th October 2016

Robert Downey Jr. and Stan Lee
Robert Downey Jr. and Stan Lee

Robert Downey Jr arrives at Joel Silver's Memorial Day party - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 31st May 2016

The London premiere of 'Captain America: Civil War' - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 26th April 2016

'Captain America: Civil War' U.K. Premiere - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 26th April 2016

'Captain America: Civil War' film premiere, London, Britain - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 26th April 2016

Captain America Civil War UK Premiere - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 26th April 2016

Captain America: Civil War UK premiere - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 26th April 2016

The European Premiere of 'Captain America: Civil War' - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 26th April 2016

Captain America: Civil War UK premiere - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 26th April 2016

German premiere of 'The First Avenger - Civil War' - Berlin Germany - Wednesday 20th April 2016

German premiere of 'The First Avenger - Civil War' - Berlin Germany - Thursday 21st April 2016

Robert Downey Jr seen shopping souvenirs in Berlin. He bought two stuffed animals. - Berlin Germany - Wednesday 20th April 2016

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.