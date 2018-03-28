An incredible cast to feature in this hugely anticipated reboot.
The full voice cast of the forthcoming re-boot of the 'Doctor Dolittle' franchise has finally been announced by none other than the star of the new movie himself, Robert Downey Jr. - and it's an all-star extravaganza with more material from the books than ever before.
Robert Downey Jr. at the Captain America: Civil War premiere
'The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle' will be released in cinemas in 2019, and with a cast such as this, it certainly won't be one to miss. Unlike the 1998 film 'Dr. Dolittle' and its sequels starring Eddie Murphy, the new movie will be more of a literal adaptation to the Hugh Lofting children's classics.
'I am most pleased to announce the stellar voice cast joining me on 'The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle', Robert Downey Jr., who plays Dr. John Dolittle, wrote on Twitter.
There'll be a host of recognisable voices including Rami Malek (Chee-Chee the Gorilla), Selena Gomez (Betsy the Giraffe), Kumail Nanjiani (Plimpton the Ostrich), Octavia Spencer (Dab-Dab the Duck), John Cena (Yoshi the Polar Bear), Marion Cotillard (Tutu the Fox) and Craig Robinson (Fleming the Mouse).
I am most pleased to announce the stellar voice cast joining me on #TheVoyageofDoctorDolittle. #EmmaThompson @ItsRamiMalek @octaviaspencer #RalphFiennes @kumailn @selenagomez @MrCraigRobinson @carmenejogo @TomHolland1996 #MarionCotillard @RealFDLT @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/GmfjOCqv7w— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 27, 2018
Plus, Brits Emma Thompson (Polynesia the Parrot), Ralph Fiennes (Barry the Tiger), Frances de la Tour (Ginko-Who-Soars), Carmen Ejogo (Regine the Lioness) and Tom Holland (Jip the Dog) will also be joining the cast.
In case you've somehow missed this wonderful concept of a story, it's all about a physician who realises that he has a gift in communicating with animals. Literally.
Those familiar with the original 1920s books will recognise some of the names from the Newbery Medal-winning second volume, similarly entitled 'The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle'. Chee-Chee, Dab-Dab, Jip and Polynesia are all original characters from the series.
Directed and written by the Academy Award winning Stephen Gaghan ('Traffic'), other stars on the forthcoming movie include Michael Sheen, Antonio Banderas and Jim Broadbent.
More: Robert Downey Jr's favourite moment from 'Avengers: Infinity War'
'The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle' will be released on April 12th 2019.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
This generational drama strains so hard to be serious that it's almost laughable. Its big...
Like comfort food, this movie has very little nutritional value, but it sure goes down...
Hank Palmer is a ruthless but excellent lawyer, despised by many of his peers for...