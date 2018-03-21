Expectations and excitement are at an all-time high for upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure 'Avengers: Infinity War'. The film will see the most MCU characters come together on the big screen to-date, as they group up to tackle the most dangerous threat to the planet they've ever met; Thanos.

Robert Downey Jr. returns to 'Avengers: Infinity War' as Iron-Man

Hoping to rid the planet of half of humanity, Thanos is an intergalactic being with a devastating plan. Gaining more power with every infinity stone he finds for his gauntlet, he's someone that could wipe out some of the heroes that have worked their way into the hearts of viewers over the past few years. 'Infinity War' promises to be an event that kills off some major characters, and that's incredibly worrying for viewers! Still, it seems like a move that now has to be made to progress the overall narrative of the MCU.

One man who's been with the universe for some time now is Robert Downey Jr., in the role of Tony Stark, otherwise known as founding Avengers member Iron-Man. He's had three solo films in the past and quickly became a fan-favourite thanks to Downey Jr.'s brilliant performance. Now, the actor is opening up about what we should expect from 'Infinity War'.

Speaking with the Toronto Sun, Downey Jr. opened up about what he regards as the best moment in the movie, and it's actually one we've already seen: "My favourite shot in the movie has already been seen, and it’s when Thor, who’s just totally gnarled up, turns and goes, ‘Who the hell are you guys?’ and you cut to the Guardians [of the Galaxy]. I’m like sold. If the whole third movie was that scene, we’re fine."

It's clear that Downey Jr.'s ego isn't on the same level as his big screen Marvel counterpart, choosing a favourite moment from the movie that doesn't actually involve him! We imagine that this isn't a reflection of his performance however; he's already provided some big moments in the teasers we've seen so far, and we can't imagine him not being integral to the overall story being told in 'Infinity War'. Bring on the release!

'Avengers: Infinity War' is set to come to cinemas across the UK on April 26, 2018.