He stars alongside Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.
'Spider-Man: Homecoming' is set to hit theatres this weekend, rebooting the teen hero franchise with a little help from the Avengers. Robert Downey Jr. teams up with Tom Holland, as Iron Man schools Spider-Man in the art of protecting the city from supervillains.
Robert Downey Jr. at 'Captain America: Civil War' premiere
Having first appeared in last year's 'Captain America: Civil War', Spider-Man is coming with an all new storyline which includes his fellow Marvel superhero Tony Stark. The latter might be a more experienced Avenger than Peter Parker, but Robert Downey Jr. is certainly surprised to find himself in such a paternal role.
'I never thought I'd wind being like a father figure to another avenger but I couldn't pick a better character or actor to do it with', Robert said on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.
Watch the trailer for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming':
He also adds that, despite his and Tom's age difference, he doesn't feel threatened in his role as Iron Man. 'Sometimes you figure if someone isn't mature enough yet to portray you, you feel comfortable. That comes with age.'
The film follows Peter Parker as he tries to navigate the world of high school and the world of being a superhero - which isn't easy when the Avengers are trying to keep him out of the loop. Of course, having someone so young fighting dangerous supervillains isn't the most responsible thing in the world, but he's desperate for some real action. Fortunately for him - or unfortunately, depending on how you look at it - the Vulture (Michael Keaton) has arrived to challenge them all.
Directed by Jon Watts ('Cop Car', 'Clown') with a story by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the movie also stars Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Gwyneth Paltrowas Pepper Potts, as well as Jon Favreau, Donald Glover and Zendaya.
'Spider-Man: Homecoming' is set to be released in theatres on July 7th 2017.
