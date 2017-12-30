The relationship shared by Marvel Comics characters Iron Man and Captain America has always been a fractious one, and that's something that made its way onto the big screen as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A whole film was even dedicated to the pair's volatile back-and-forth with 'Civil War', and it looks like they may not even be on the same page when it comes to taking down Thanos in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

Could the groups be split once more in 'Avengers: Infinity War'?

Set for release in just a few months, 'Infinity War' will see the Avengers and their latest superhero friends, from all corners of the planet and indeed, the galaxy with the Guardians, do their best to stop Thanos from completing the Infinity Gauntlet and claiming ultimate power. Exactly how they plan to do that remains to be seen, but that may be a bone of contention between Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans).

Speaking with USA Today, Downey Jr. explained: "That’s the hardest for me, because I look at [Chris] Evans and I just to want to go over and smell him or tell him he looks cool in those sunglasses when he’s walking over to have lunch. And then I’m just staring daggers at him, getting mad. But even that relationship is going to take a turn."

The tease that we'll be seeing more conflict in the ever-changing relationship between Captain America and Iron Man is certainly an interesting one. 'Infinity War' is a movie that looks as if everybody will have to get along and put their differences aside to take down their common enemy in Thanos, so if there's still anger and aggression between these two heroes, they could bring the whole thing crashing down. It looks as if 'Infinity War' could actually be a lot more complicated than many of us anticipate...

'Avengers: Infinity War' hits cinemas across the UK on April 27, 2018.