The complicated relationship the pair share will continue next year.
The relationship shared by Marvel Comics characters Iron Man and Captain America has always been a fractious one, and that's something that made its way onto the big screen as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A whole film was even dedicated to the pair's volatile back-and-forth with 'Civil War', and it looks like they may not even be on the same page when it comes to taking down Thanos in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.
Could the groups be split once more in 'Avengers: Infinity War'?
Set for release in just a few months, 'Infinity War' will see the Avengers and their latest superhero friends, from all corners of the planet and indeed, the galaxy with the Guardians, do their best to stop Thanos from completing the Infinity Gauntlet and claiming ultimate power. Exactly how they plan to do that remains to be seen, but that may be a bone of contention between Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans).
Speaking with USA Today, Downey Jr. explained: "That’s the hardest for me, because I look at [Chris] Evans and I just to want to go over and smell him or tell him he looks cool in those sunglasses when he’s walking over to have lunch. And then I’m just staring daggers at him, getting mad. But even that relationship is going to take a turn."
The tease that we'll be seeing more conflict in the ever-changing relationship between Captain America and Iron Man is certainly an interesting one. 'Infinity War' is a movie that looks as if everybody will have to get along and put their differences aside to take down their common enemy in Thanos, so if there's still anger and aggression between these two heroes, they could bring the whole thing crashing down. It looks as if 'Infinity War' could actually be a lot more complicated than many of us anticipate...
More: Kevin Feige Promises "Emotional" Moments Throughout 'Avengers: Infinity War'
'Avengers: Infinity War' hits cinemas across the UK on April 27, 2018.
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
This generational drama strains so hard to be serious that it's almost laughable. Its big...
Like comfort food, this movie has very little nutritional value, but it sure goes down...
Hank Palmer is a ruthless but excellent lawyer, despised by many of his peers for...
Carl Casper is a chef working at one of the top restaurants of Miami. Food...