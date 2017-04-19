Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Robert De Niro Pictures

2017 Tribeca Film Festival - 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives' premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals - New York New York United States - Wednesday 19th April 2017

Grace Hightower and Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro

2017 Tribeca Film Festival - 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives' premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals - New York New York United States - Thursday 20th April 2017

Robert De Niro

Anti-Trump Rallly held in Front of Trump International Hotel - New York New York United States - Friday 20th January 2017

Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro

We Stand United NYC Rally - New York New York United States - Friday 20th January 2017

Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro

Celebrities arriving at the ABC studios - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 10th November 2016

HFA Awards 2016 - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 7th November 2016

Friars Club Icon Award gala to honor Martin Scorsese - Manhattan New York United States - Wednesday 21st September 2016

Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment's 50th anniversary - New York City New York United States - Wednesday 8th June 2016

Robert Deniro ducks photographers - Manhattan New York United States - Tuesday 7th June 2016

Riverkeeper's 50th Anniversary Fishermen's Ball - New York New York United States - Wednesday 18th May 2016

Robert De Niro hides his face behind a newspaper while out and about - Manhattan New York United States - Wednesday 18th May 2016

69th Cannes Film Festival - 'Hands of Stone' - Premiere - Cannes France - Monday 16th May 2016

69th Cannes Film Festival - 'Hands of Stone' - Premiere - Cannes France - Monday 16th May 2016

69th Cannes Film Festival - Hands of Stone Photocall, Cannes, France - Cannes France - Monday 16th May 2016

69th Cannes Film Festival - 'Hands of Stone' - Photocall - Cannes France - Monday 16th May 2016

Robert De Niro

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.