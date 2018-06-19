The Joker is undoubtedly one of the most recognisable comic book characters the world has ever seen. From Jack Nicholson, to Mark Hamill, to Heath Ledger, to Jared Leto, there have been a number of iconic iterations of the Clown Prince of Crime, and yet another will be hitting the big screen in the not-too-distant future. Todd Phillips is the man responsible for writing and directing the upcoming Joker origin movie, with Martin Scorsese serving as producer, and Joaquin Phoenix is pegged to tackle the leading role.

Could we see Robert De Niro join the world of DC Films?

Not much is known about the plot the film will follow, but with filming set to begin in the coming months, a lot more information will boil to the surface in the next few weeks. Now, one name we never thought would be tied to a project like this is supposedly going to be offered a place within the flick.

According to That Hashtag Show, Robert De Niro is being eyed for a supporting role in the upcoming flick, with the actor settling into the role of Murray Franklin if he is to sign on the dotted line. Not too much information is known about the character, other than him being a male Caucasian, aged between 65-75.

Other details given to the entertainment outlet from their source suggests that the origin movie won't only be separate from the DC Extended Universe, but also from the comic books we've seen the psychotic Joker in throughout the decades. That means DC and Warner Bros. are allowing Phillips and Scorsese to truly have some creative freedom, allowing for a unique take on the Joker that we've likely never seen before.

We'll bring you more news surrounding the upcoming Joker movie as and when we get it.