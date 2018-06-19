Robert De Niro is reportedly being eyed for a supporting role in the upcoming Joker origins movie.
The Joker is undoubtedly one of the most recognisable comic book characters the world has ever seen. From Jack Nicholson, to Mark Hamill, to Heath Ledger, to Jared Leto, there have been a number of iconic iterations of the Clown Prince of Crime, and yet another will be hitting the big screen in the not-too-distant future. Todd Phillips is the man responsible for writing and directing the upcoming Joker origin movie, with Martin Scorsese serving as producer, and Joaquin Phoenix is pegged to tackle the leading role.
Could we see Robert De Niro join the world of DC Films?
Not much is known about the plot the film will follow, but with filming set to begin in the coming months, a lot more information will boil to the surface in the next few weeks. Now, one name we never thought would be tied to a project like this is supposedly going to be offered a place within the flick.
According to That Hashtag Show, Robert De Niro is being eyed for a supporting role in the upcoming flick, with the actor settling into the role of Murray Franklin if he is to sign on the dotted line. Not too much information is known about the character, other than him being a male Caucasian, aged between 65-75.
Other details given to the entertainment outlet from their source suggests that the origin movie won't only be separate from the DC Extended Universe, but also from the comic books we've seen the psychotic Joker in throughout the decades. That means DC and Warner Bros. are allowing Phillips and Scorsese to truly have some creative freedom, allowing for a unique take on the Joker that we've likely never seen before.
More: Todd Phillips' Joker Origins Movie Will Serve As Prequel To Christopher Nolan's 'Dark Knight'
We'll bring you more news surrounding the upcoming Joker movie as and when we get it.
Once, Jackie Burke was one of the biggest names in town; he was a comedian...
Roberto "Manos de Piedra" Duran was fierce in the ring, his poor upbringing on the...
There's nothing clever about this deliberately rude and vulgar comedy, but certain audiences will find...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Dick Kelly has never been able to unwind, he's a retired army general and even...
This is one of those warm, unchallenging comedies that's entertaining to watch even though something...
The Pope is the formidable nickname given to Frank Silva; a businessman who runs a...
Retired and, frankly, bored, 70-year-old Ben Whittaker decides the quiet life is not one he...
Joy Mangano always wanted to be an inventor and, after getting married, having three children...
Ben Whittaker is a 70-year-old retiree who has little left in his life to keep...
It's a little annoying that this high-concept marketing project (Rocky vs Raging Bull!) is as...
An almost ridiculously strong cast and a witty script by the writer of Crazy Stupid...
David O. Russell deploys his deranged genius to explore the real events behind Abscam, cleverly...