De Niro made the remarks at the National Board of Review awards gala this week.
Robert De Niro has once again spoken out about the presidency of Donald Trump, making his feelings about the real-estate mogul-turned-politician absolutely clear at an awards gala as he described him as an “idiot”.
On Tuesday night (January 9th), the highly acclaimed actor was introducing fellow star Meryl Streep onto the stage at the National Board of Review awards gala. He took the opportunity to use Streep’s newest film, political drama The Post, as a platform to denounce the 45th president.
“It was fascinating to watch The Post. That story took place nearly 50 years ago, but there are many parallels today,” 74 year old De Niro told the crowd. “At the time of the story, Donald Trump was suffering from ‘bone spurs.’ Today, the world is suffering from the real Donald Trump.”
Robert De Niro took the opportunity to criticise president Trump
Streep’s new movie, co-starring Tom Hanks and which was released in late December in the States, tells the story of the Washington Post’s efforts to publish the now-infamous ‘Pentagon Papers’ in the face of opposition from the U.S. government.
More: Meryl Streep slams Melania and Ivanka Trump for their silence on sexual misconduct
De Niro continued his tirade by comparing Trump to the former Republican president Richard Nixon – the incumbent commander-in-chief at the time of the Pentagon Papers.
“This f***ing idiot is the president. It’s the 'Emperor’s New Clothes', the guy is a f***ing fool,” the star said about Trump. “Our government today, which the propping of our baby-in-chief — the jerkoff-in-chief I call him — has put the press under siege, ridiculing it by trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies. And again, just like in 1971, the press is distinguishing itself with brave, exacting journalism.”
He summed up the present state of affairs by concluding: “The movie gave us glimpses of President Nixon as delusional, narcissistic, petty, vindictive, nasty and bats**t f***ing crazy. Ah, the good old days.”
More: Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro’s ‘The Irishman’ reportedly moving to Netflix
Once, Jackie Burke was one of the biggest names in town; he was a comedian...
Roberto "Manos de Piedra" Duran was fierce in the ring, his poor upbringing on the...
There's nothing clever about this deliberately rude and vulgar comedy, but certain audiences will find...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Dick Kelly has never been able to unwind, he's a retired army general and even...
This is one of those warm, unchallenging comedies that's entertaining to watch even though something...
The Pope is the formidable nickname given to Frank Silva; a businessman who runs a...
Retired and, frankly, bored, 70-year-old Ben Whittaker decides the quiet life is not one he...
Joy Mangano always wanted to be an inventor and, after getting married, having three children...
Ben Whittaker is a 70-year-old retiree who has little left in his life to keep...
It's a little annoying that this high-concept marketing project (Rocky vs Raging Bull!) is as...
An almost ridiculously strong cast and a witty script by the writer of Crazy Stupid...
David O. Russell deploys his deranged genius to explore the real events behind Abscam, cleverly...