Robert De Niro has once again spoken out about the presidency of Donald Trump, making his feelings about the real-estate mogul-turned-politician absolutely clear at an awards gala as he described him as an “idiot”.

On Tuesday night (January 9th), the highly acclaimed actor was introducing fellow star Meryl Streep onto the stage at the National Board of Review awards gala. He took the opportunity to use Streep’s newest film, political drama The Post, as a platform to denounce the 45th president.

“It was fascinating to watch The Post. That story took place nearly 50 years ago, but there are many parallels today,” 74 year old De Niro told the crowd. “At the time of the story, Donald Trump was suffering from ‘bone spurs.’ Today, the world is suffering from the real Donald Trump.”

Robert De Niro took the opportunity to criticise president Trump

Streep’s new movie, co-starring Tom Hanks and which was released in late December in the States, tells the story of the Washington Post’s efforts to publish the now-infamous ‘Pentagon Papers’ in the face of opposition from the U.S. government.

More: Meryl Streep slams Melania and Ivanka Trump for their silence on sexual misconduct

De Niro continued his tirade by comparing Trump to the former Republican president Richard Nixon – the incumbent commander-in-chief at the time of the Pentagon Papers.

“This f***ing idiot is the president. It’s the 'Emperor’s New Clothes', the guy is a f***ing fool,” the star said about Trump. “Our government today, which the propping of our baby-in-chief — the jerkoff-in-chief I call him — has put the press under siege, ridiculing it by trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies. And again, just like in 1971, the press is distinguishing itself with brave, exacting journalism.”

He summed up the present state of affairs by concluding: “The movie gave us glimpses of President Nixon as delusional, narcissistic, petty, vindictive, nasty and bats**t f***ing crazy. Ah, the good old days.”

More: Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro’s ‘The Irishman’ reportedly moving to Netflix