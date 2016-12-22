Robbie Williams has been working ''really hard'' on his new record for his children.

The 42-year-old singer - who has four-year-old daughter Theodora and two-year-old son Charlton with his wife Ayda Field - has admitted his strong work ethic is down to his children who give him a ''purpose'' to work.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, the dark-haired musician said: ''I've been working really hard. I'm a working daddy. I have a purpose, I've been doing it all for the kids.''

And the 'Rock DJ' hitmaker is working on more music and has revealed there's been ''a lot of neuroses'' whilst he was making his upcoming album.

She explained: ''There's been a lot of neuroses that have gone into the making of this album: 'I must find a hit from somewhere or else everybody dies.' That's what it's felt like.''

Meanwhile, Robbie has revealed he felt ''burnt out'' after his extended promotional tour, which left him drained, although he still loves his job.

He explained: ''I'm a bit burnt out, to be honest with you. Listen, I'm having the best time. My job is absolutely amazing ... I'm loving my job, I'm loving my life. But I've been mega busy.

''I was in Australia two minutes ago, then Spain then Germany and I've been talking about myself and singing at people. And when 'Rock DJ' came on I was like 'Oh my God, there's nothing in the tank.'''