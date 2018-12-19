Robbie Williams has prevailed in a five-year legal battle with his neighbour Jimmy Page over plans for an underground gym and swimming pool in the basement of his west London home.

The legendary Led Zeppelin guitarist has objected to 44 year old Williams’ plans ever since they were lodged with the local council back in 2013, arguing that construction work on the pool would lead to potentially “catastrophic” consequences for his own property.

However, the former Take That singer’s plans have eventually been granted conditional approval, with Kensington and Chelsea Council planning committee chairman councillor Quentin Marshall stating that the two should sit down and talk about the issues that construction will raise.

“It seems they are not that far apart. It's slightly frustrating,” Marshall said. “I know the two principals are very busy, but surely they can find a way to talk, which might lock many of the problems.”

Disagreements between Page, 74, and Williams began when the latter bought the grade II-listed house next to Page - which used to belong to Michael Winner – for £17 million. The celebs-at-loggerheads story has been re-emerging for the last five years, last appearing back in May when Page got to make a representation at a council planning meeting, where he said that Williams’ proposed work would easily damage his own house.

Page’s building, located just 13 metres from Williams’, is a grade I-listed gothic revival mansion with an ornately decorated interior featuring stained glass, decorative plasterwork and ceramic tiling.

However, representatives for Williams previously said any construction work would fall within stringent regulations and any effects on surrounding properties would be “negligible”.

The final ruling in the long-winded affair was handed down at a meeting of the planning council on Tuesday (December 18th), coming down in Williams’ favour. Work will not begin, however, until councillors receive reassurance about monitoring vibration levels and ground movement, and there’s a further possibility that Williams will be asked for a bond, which would be forfeited in the event of a breach of agreed works or damage to Page’s property.

Although he was defeated, a rep for Page said: “From Jimmy's point of view he will be reassured that the committee of councillors are taking the protection of the house seriously. He wants Robbie to come back with proposals that eliminate all risk to the Tower House.”

