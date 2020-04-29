Robbie Williams' new album has a ''disco feel to it''.

The 'Angels' hitmaker has revealed he was inspired to pen party music for his upcoming follow-up to 2016's 'The Heavy Entertainment Show' and last year's festive LP 'The Christmas Present' after listening to Kylie Minogue's 2001 track 'Your Disco Needs You', which he co-wrote.

During an Instagram Live, he said: ''I've got to say, as I look down the list of my new songs from my new album, that I don't know when it's coming out. It's got a very disco feel to it.''

However, there are some more sombre offerings, as on one track, he sings about his Ayda Field - with whom he has kids Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, 20 months, and Beau, three months - saving his life after his battle with addiction.

The former Take That star - who has been sober for 20 years - belts: ''Gotta change, gotta come clean, can't let my mama see me die like this.

''Drowning in bottles, rolling with models, before I found you. I used to go chasing ladies, naked, wasted. I used to get high, it's true, but now I get high off you.''

Meanwhile, Australian pop queen Kylie recently revealed she and Robbie are sitting on another duet.

The pair famously teamed up on mega-hit 'Kids' in 2000, which was featured on the latter's LP 'Sing When You're Winning' and Kylie's seventh studio album 'Light Years'.

And the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker revealed they also co-wrote a track during Robbie's sessions for 'The Heavy Entertainment Show', which could be released in the ''future''.

She said: ''There's a song with Robbie in existence but it hasn't materialised.

''It's great, possibly for the future. I would love that, I daren't say the name of the track in case.''