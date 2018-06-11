Robbie Williams has just been announced to perform at the forthcoming World Cup opening ceremony, taking place at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. While fans are delighted, many are condemning the decision for him to perform in the country given that he managed to offend natives two years ago with his song 'Party Like A Russian'.

Robbie Williams at Soccer Aid reception

The 44-year-old is thrilled to be getting the chance to perform half an hour ahead of the Russia vs. Saudi Arabia match on Thursday (June 14th 2018), alongside Russian soprano Aida Garifullina, expressing that it's always been something he's wanted to do beind a keen football lover himself.

'I'm so happy and excited to be going back to Russia for such a unique performance', he said in a statement. 'I've done a lot in my career, and opening the Fifa World Cup to 80,000 football fans in the stadium and many millions all over the world is a boyhood dream.'

It's certainly an appropriate reward after Robbie's England Team won the charity football match Soccer Aid yesterday at Old Trafford in Manchester, with the likes of Olly Murs, Mark Wright, Paddy McGuinness, Jamie Redknapp, Sir Mo Farah, Bradley Walsh and Blake Harrison all contributing. Robbie co-founded the event in 2006 and this year managed to raise over £5.5 million for UNICEF.

However, there are still those in Russia stung by Robbie's lyrics about their government back in 2016. 'Alleviate the cash from a whole entire nation / Take my loose change and build my own space station', he sang on 'Party Like a Russian.

On the other hand, it doesn't appear as if any official body has taken action against the decision as of yet, and it seems his performance will be welcome enough as long as he doesn't include the controversial single on his setlist.