To the shock of his fans, Robbie Williams has indicated that he’s going to stop performing his most famous song, ‘Angels’, on his upcoming tour – because it’s too hard for him to sing.

The 43 year old former Take That star is planning a new tour and, because he wants to showcase new material, is intending on pruning many of his classic hits from the setlist, starting with ‘Angels’, by far and away his most iconic song.

‘Angels’, which was an enormous hit in 1997 and is a karaoke classic and radio station staple to this day, is one of those songs that virtually everybody has attempted to sing while drunk. But that’s part of the reason why Williams is considering dropping it – because he’s struggling to maintain his cool while he sings it.

Robbie Williams with Mark Ronson in January 2018

The fourth single from his debut album Life Thru A Lens, ‘Angels’ actually only peaked at no.4 in the UK Singles Chart, but it sold nearly 1.2 million copies in Britain and is his biggest-selling single ever.

He wrote it about his mother, who had recently passed away, and the wider public identifies with the song on similar terms – which is why Williams has always struggled to sing it.

“I have to hold myself together or I could cry at everything and look pathetic. There are people who put posters up before ‘Angels’ about their mum or dad who died and I think ‘Oh God, I am going to cry’. It did affect me,” he told the Daily Star.

The new shows he’s planning are focussed around his two recent compilation albums titled Under The Radar, consisting of B-sides, demos and rarities. “People want an Under The Radar gig and I will do it,” he added.

Williams was admitted to hospital late last year mid-tour, when doctors discovered “brain abnormalities” after the singer complained of ill-health while on stage.

He told The Sun last year: “That was obviously very scary, so the decision was taken out of my hands and I was sent straight to the intensive care unit. It’s very weird to go from being on tour to suddenly being in intensive care, but that’s where I found myself.”

