Robbie Williams has recorded a new song based on 'Come On Eileen'.

The 'Candy' singer treated fans on Instagram to a snippet of the track, which name-checks the 1982 Dexys Midnight Runners classic in the first verse and then features the same chorus.

He said on Instagram Live: ''I am going to sing you a song now that I probably shouldn't sing you.

''I did it the other day and I had so much fun doing it.

''It's one of mine and it's unreleased. But it's a song that you can get on board with because I think you might know a little bit of it already.''

In the lyrics, Robbie sings about a woman on a drunken night out.

The lyrics included: ''She takes her money and drinks it on a Saturday, her and her friends just p**sing the night away.

''Her mother says she's always been a disappointment, another night another casual arrangement . . . We take off our clothes.

''But she's the best I've seen at singing 'Come On Eileen'.''

It's not clear if Robbie plans to release the song.

A reworked version of the song, titled 'Come On England', was previously released in 2004 by 4-4-2 to support the England football team at the European Championships and reached number two in the charts.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old singer recently admitted he ''prayed'' after developing coronavirus symptoms while quarantining away from his wife Ayda Field and their four children after returning to Los Angeles from Australia.

He said: ''I was in quarantine in an Airbnb down the road from my family and started worrying about food, about my medication running out ... and was just very fearful for a couple of days.

''Then I could feel my body was getting lethargic and tired and heavy and I convinced myself I'd got coronavirus.

''I never normally do it but I got down on my knees and prayed. I thought about my wife and family.

''Within 30 seconds I had lifted my vibration and was in love. And you know what? The symptoms went away and the fear went away.''