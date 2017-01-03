Robbie Williams has had the last laugh after his ‘hand sanitiser’ incident on New Year’s Eve went viral.

With the help of his wife Ayda Field, the singer poked fun at the much-memed moment, in a hilarious video uploaded to his Instagram account.

In the clip you can hear Field ask her husband if he has any New Year’s resolutions for 2017. But before Williams can answer he is approached by a female friend who wishes him a ‘Happy New Year’.

After shaking the woman’s hand and giving her a hug, Williams then cleans his hands with sanitiser while shuddering at the camera. He captioned the clip: “Wiping the slate clean for 2017 #instafun #instagood #cleanslate #familyfunday."

The singer received plenty of flack on New Years Eve when he was captured cleaning his hands after interacting with audience members during his ‘Robbie Rocks Big Ben Live’ show.

When the clock struck midnight, Williams went into the crowd and high-fived fans while singing ‘Auld Lang Syne’. But after he returned to the stage the cameras caught him pulling out a bottle of anti-bacterial hand gel.

The incident immediately went viral, with some tweeters already calling it the defining “moment of 2017”. “Robbie Williams and the anti-bac has already defined 2017,” wrote one viewer.

Another shared: “Robbie Williams sanitising his hand after touching the public is the most hysterical start to a new year ever. The year of memes commences.”