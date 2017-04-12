Robbie Williams is running out of ''ideas'' for new song lyrics.

The 43-year-old singer has admitted he's beginning to get frustrated with his process for putting together tracks because he's finding himself using the same lines.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he said: ''I'm definitely running out of ideas. I don't know how many ways I can say: 'I'm neurotic and I messed up. Or: 'I love you, love me, I'm thick.' Or: Women, I like women.'

''There's only so many times you can go to the well before the well becomes dry.''

Despite his frustrations, Robbie - who has Teddy, four, and two-year-old Charlton with his wife Ayda Field - is determined to do something specular when he drops his next album but has admitted it'll require a lot of ''oxygen'' to ensure it goes ahead.

He explained: ''I'll do something bombastic just to make a noise because the oxygen that I need to make my album is eroding.

''That happens in the music industry, the radio stops playing you and you got into a semi-retirement home and I don't want to do that.''