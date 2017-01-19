Robbie Williams is ''delighted'' to perform at the 2017 BRIT Awards.

The 42-year-old singer is set to take to the stage next month to perform at the prestigious awards ceremony, which will be held at London's The O2 on February 22, and the 'I Love My Life' hitmaker has revealed he can't wait to sing in front of crowds of people because it has always been a ''special'' event for him.

Speaking about the ceremony, Robbie - who was awarded the record breaking amount for the number of prizes picked up, which tallies up to 18 gongs including the BRITs Icon Award - said: ''I'm delighted to be performing at the BRITs once again.

''It's always a special night for music - this year feels like a big one.''

And the BRITs Chairman, Jason Iley, has revealed he is equally as ''excited'' to have the dark-haired artist sing and has credited the Take That band member as a ''world-class live performer'' who never fails to put on an entertaining gig.

He said: ''We are excited to welcome back Robbie Williams to the BRITs stage as he has become part of the awards history. He's a world-class live performer who never disappoints!''

Robbie