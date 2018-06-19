The line-up for the X Factor judging panel is often just as dramatic as the show itself with departures, new arrivals, fashion faux-pas and glamourous good looks in abundance. Now, as 2018 bumps along into the sixth month, speculation has heightened about who will sit in those four coveted spots.

Could husband and wife duo, Robbie and Ayda, be set to join this year's X Factor?

With judging stalwart Louis Walsh now officially out of the picture and glamour pussycat doll, Nicole Scherzinger not signed up for another series, talk has turned to their replacementa and it seems the bad boy of Take That - Mr Robbie Williams himself - is being lined up for a spot on the show.

The Let Me Entertain You singer, who opened this year's World Cup in Russia a few days ago, suggested both he and his wife Ayda Field are in talks with the ITV talent scouting show.

Speaking to Holly and Phil on This Morning, the 44-year-old dad-of-two at first squirmed around their curious questioning about his involvement with the show - which will air its 15th series later this year.

Robbie said: "So, I would understand that if people read the reports then they would think that I was doing The X Factor and my wife was doing The X Factor.

"As it happens, people say that every year, we always say, 'No comment'."

When pressed again, Robbie added: "Yeah, there is a lot of me that would love to do it too, but as it happens, people are talking, but there's nothing signed.

"Me and Simon and Lauren [Silverman] and the kids and little Eric hang out an awful lot and we talk about a lot of things.

"Nothing's signed, but, you know, watch this space, and of course it's on ITV and I promise you, if it's a go ahead and we do it, [This Morning] will be the first people I come and speak to about it."