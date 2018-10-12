Ayda Field has had a busy few months and has given her fans a number of surprises namely when her and pop star husband Robbie Williams were unveiled as the newest X Factor judges and when they revealed a newest addition to their family of four - a little girl called Coco who was born via a surrogate.

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams have expanded to a family of five

Now the new mum and new TV star judge, 39, has revealed she never thought she'd get to be a mother for a third time.

Speaking in L.A. in the judges' houses portion of the latest series of X Factor, Ayda also admitted she actually passed out before going on the show because looking after baby Coco - Colette Josephine - had been so overwhelming.

She said: "There’s a layer of six feet of foundation on my face right now and I did pass out early in the day, it's all kicking off in the most amazing way, no complaints.

"Robbie and I and the kids are over the moon. I didn't think this would happen and there were times I thought I was gonna lose... and this wasn't meant to be.

"So for her to be here and bless our lives is more than I can put into words."

The couple are also parents to Teddy, six and Charlton, four.

American TV and film actress Ayda was a surprise choice for the X Factor panel having no background in the music business previously.

However, she says being around former Take That star husband Robbie Williams since they met in 2006 has given her different skills she can bring to the role.

Together with series regular, Simon Cowell, and former X Factor star, Louis Tomlinson - who shot to fame as part of One Direction off the back of the 2010 series - Ayda has divided opinions on the latest X Factor outing.

Some people have found the married couple duo cute while others have found them irritating with too many PDAs. But Ayda has been undeterred.

Speaking about her as a choice of panellist, she said: "I don't have any ill will for someone who questions why I'm on this show, for me I'm in the most cliché hippy dippy way I’m here for the love and the light and the joy.

"I'm defo the underdog in this competition. I get that, acknowledge it and I am, and I really love being with the other underdogs in this competition."