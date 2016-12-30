Rob Kardashian reportedly wants to quit his reality TV show ‘Rob & Chyna’, after a rough month that saw him have to go to hospital to treat a ‘flare-up’ in his battle with diabetes just after Christmas.

The 29 year old checked himself into a hospital in Hidden Hills in L.A. on Wednesday evening (December 28th) after experiencing complications related to his Type 2 diabetes, and is apparently suffering from stress brought on by the tumult of his relationship with fiancée Blac Chyna, the overhaul of his life resulting from new fatherhood, combined with his E! reality show.

Now, Rob apparently wants the cameras to stop rolling so that he can focus on recovering and spending time with Chyna and their one month old daughter Dream.

Rob Kardashian doesn't want to continue with his reality show 'Rob & Chyna'

A source told HollywoodLife.com the day after his hospitalisation: “He doesn't want to do the show anymore, he just wants to live his life with Chyna and Dream and not have to worry about doing a TV show. He is stressed and not out of the woods with all his issues and he would rather have them not broadcast to the world.”

The previous day, another source had told Us Weekly about what had caused him to need to go to hospital in the first place. “He's been so stressed out, so [he's] not taking care of himself or eating right. Stress affects his diabetes.”

Yet another source hinted that his fractious relationship with Chyna was also a cause of his health problems. The pair briefly split up before Christmas, with Rob at one point alleging that Chyna had taken his daughter and wouldn’t let him see her, but he apologised and the two are – for the meantime at least – together again.

“Rob has made some changes to his lifestyle, but all the latest drama with Chyna has made him depressed,” an insider told People, “and he has been on a terrible diet. He hasn't been taking care of himself, and that's why he's now sick again.”

