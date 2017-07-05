Rob Kardashian has gone on a revenge porn-fuelled tirade against his on/off girlfriend Blac Chyna on Instagram, shocking his millions of followers by posting a picture of his ex-fiancée wearing no underwear.

Although he soon deleted the image, he claims that Chyna sent it to him the previous day just before sleeping with another man. “This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewellery yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don't care.”

The 30 year old reality star also shared a video clip of Chyna kissing another man, believed to be a musician named Mechie, while looking into the camera.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna in May 2016

“Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of f*****g me and then this dude right after. U need help,” Kardashian wrote underneath that.

He could have landed himself in legal trouble by doing this, as the state of California has laws against ‘revenge porn’ that can include six months imprisonment and a $1,000 fine.

But Rob’s rant didn’t stop there, as he then shared a screenshot of a series of texts from another man Chyna apparently cheated on him with, and alleged that the man, a rapper called Rarri True, was trying to extort him for a bit of money.

“This is the dude Chyna got caught cheating on me with for a minute now. And look he texted me asking for help and said he needed money cuz he can’t afford to pay Chyna’s bill so that’s why I pay her bills. More receipts are coming. Just yesterday Chyna sent me her p**** and everything and said she gonna come f*** me… wait for it. Never once have I cheated on Chyna and I remained loyal to her even after all the cheating she been doing and the multiple men she been f***ing including me…”

After a tumultuous relationship lasting a little under a year, during which they became engaged and welcomed their daughter Dream in November 2016, Rob and Chyna officially called off their engagement in February this year.

In addition to lashing out at a number of other guys, Rob also accused her of lying about how she shifted her post-baby weight so quickly.

“Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I’m such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can’t believe u would disrespect me like this,” he wrote.

