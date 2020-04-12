Rob Kardashian has alleged his ex Blac Chyna ''threatened to kill him''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has claimed that his ex-partner has attacked him on multiple occasions and tried to ''strangle'' him with her iPhone charger.

Court documents seen by Us Weekly magazine allege that she ''pointed a gun at Rob's head and threatened to kill him. Chyna came up behind Rob wrapped an iPhone charger tightly around his neck and started to strangle him using her full strength''.

It was also alleged that Rob hid himself in the bedroom locking the door, and he then claims Chyna ''proceeded to use her fists and a metal rod to repeatedly strike'' the door.

Rob's attorney added in the court documents: ''Chyna's erratic conduct under the influence of alcohol and drugs culminated in her physically assaulting and battering Rob and causing significant property damage.''

However, Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani has denied the claims.

She said in a statement: ''There was no 'violent attack'. Instead, the evidence shows that Rob and Chyna, a very happily engaged couple at the time, had a raucous and flirty time together on December 14, 2016 to celebrate the worldwide announcement that Season 2 of their #1 rated hit reality TV show 'Rob & Chyna' had been greenlit by the E! network. Part of that raucous and flirty celebration included Chyna ripping her fiancé Rob's shirt and then playfully stroking her fingernails against his chest. Far from being 'assault and battery,' Rob instead admitted under oath at his deposition that being scratched by a woman is 'one of the best things a man could ask for'. Rob also admitted that he never feared for his life and actually thought it was 'funny' when Chyna teased him while holding Rob's unloaded gun. Two years later, Rob is simply trying to cover up his critical deposition admissions by now lying and claiming that Chyna ''pulled a gun'' on him and that he feared for his life. That is just another one of Rob's lies.''

Rob and Chyna share daughter Dream, now three-years-old.