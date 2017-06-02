Rob Kardashian has denied, in the strongest possible terms, the recent reports that he is dating fellow reality TV star Mehgan James, doing so in a tweet that poked fun at her fame – or maybe lack thereof.

A report by Us Weekly emerged on Thursday (June 1st) which claimed that 30 year old Rob had finally put the rollercoaster on/off relationship with Blac Chyna behind him and was dating 26 year old Mehgan James, one of the stars of ‘Bad Girls Club’.

However, he took to Twitter early on Friday morning to dismiss the speculation, claiming that he’d never met and, furthermore, never even heard of her.

Rob Kardashian is not dating Mehgan James

“Wait reading online about some chick I'm dating Megan something,” he told his followers. “Not true never even met her or heard of her before.”

While Mehgan and Rob’s fans proceeded to pile in to tell him off for what they thought was a disrespectful tone, Meghan herself backed up Rob’s statement by re-tweeting it herself. Nothing to see here, move on, it would seem…

More: Blac Chyna won’t be profiting from the Kardashian name as trademark request rejected

The original Us Weekly report cited an unnamed source who merely said that the relationship was “fairly new” and that both stars wanted to keep things under wraps for now.

“She’s matured and will be a good fixture in Rob’s life should this continue,” the insider claimed.

A post shared by Mehgan James (@_mehganj) on May 27, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

Things are still very patchy between Rob and his on/off girlfriend/fiancée Blac Chyna, who is the mother of his six-month old daughter Dream. They were reportedly fighting at around Christmas time, whereupon Chyna left the family home and took their daughter with her. While she eventually returned, they are widely presumed to have split, despite Rob doing a number of throwback pics paying tribute to her since.

More: Rob Kardashian reportedly “a mess” following Blac Chyna split