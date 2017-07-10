Since Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna started their whirlwind romance in early 2016 - the couple have not been short on drama. From an engagement, to a baby, to a reality TV show, to a break-up - the pair have kept anyone interested completely lost by their antics.

However, the latest twist in the tale has proved one step too far after Rob went on a social media rampage after the end of their relationship and uploaded intimate nude photographs of Blac - breaking revenge porn laws in the process.

Now the brother of reality TV queens Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, has hired his late father’s co-counsel - and OJ Simpson’s lawyer - Robert Shapiro.

TMZ has reported Shapiro will reportedly appear in court on Rob’s behalf, where he has agreed not to harass or take aim at Blac Chyna on social media.

It is unlikely Shapiro will challenge the temporary restraining order, after the alleged victim has claimed that there has been a previous incident involving violence.

Shapiro is reportedly getting involved to help Rob reach an agreement over baby Dream’s custody arrangements.

Blac, the 29-year-old former fiancée of Kardashian - whose real name is Angela Renée White - has spoken out on breakfast TV in America about her devastation at the father of her child’s actions.

Rob had his Instagram account suspended after he embarked on a social media onslaught against Chyna, accusing her of cheating on him multiple times during their relationship and claiming that she’d used him for money to pay for surgery and posting sexually explicit images.

When his Instagram account was blocked, the 30-year-old took his tirade to Twitter and even uploaded the bed he and Chyna shared to Craigslist to sell - claiming it was the bed she had cheated on him in.

Speaking about his outburst on Good Morning America, Blac said: "I was devastated, of course. I’m like, somebody posted these pictures of me? I’m like wow... This is a person I trusted. I felt betrayed."