Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have shared a holiday-themed pic together on Snapchat, having reuniting less than a week after their acrimonious split.

In the photo Chyna was using Snapchat’s festive reindeer filter, while Rob nuzzles up beside her. The model captioned the pic "Happy Holidays" along with a red heart emoji.

All appears to be well again between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian

On their Snapchat accounts they also both shared photos of their one-month-old daughter Dream, who is preparing to celebrate her first Christmas.

Chyna also gave a glimpse of the couple’s massive Christmas tree, which featured decorations personalised with the couple’s names, as well as baby Dream and Chyna’s son King Cairo.

Last Saturday Chyna’s Instagram account was hacked and later Rob revealed on social media that his fiancée had moved out their home and taken their daughter, all of their nursery furniture and even all their food with her.

But just days after the split Us Weekly reported they had made up, calling it a "heat of the moment" separation. "He apologised to her on the phone," a source close to Chyna said "She was just sick of him and his behaviour.”

Rob then issued an apology to Chyna on Instagram, writing: "I apologize and I'm seeking help for my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you."