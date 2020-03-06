Artist:
Song title: The Long Goodbye
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Rap

In perhaps one of the grittiest films you'll see all year, Riz Ahmed explores a future of seemingly accepted racial violence for a post-Brexit UK in 'The Long Goodbye'. It's a film to go with his new album of the same name, which he describes as a break-up album "but with your country". 

