In perhaps one of the grittiest films you'll see all year, Riz Ahmed explores a future of seemingly accepted racial violence for a post-Brexit UK in 'The Long Goodbye'. It's a film to go with his new album of the same name, which he describes as a break-up album "but with your country".
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
After the latest incarnation of Dredd, director Pete Travis shifts gears drastically for this complex...
Tommy Akhtar (Riz Ahmed) is an experienced private detective living in London, whose past comes...
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a standalone Star Wars film which acts as...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
It's been nine years since Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass collaborated on The Bourne Ultimatum,...
Jason Bourne comes as the fifth instalment in the revival of Bourne to our screens...
We all know the story of Luke Skywalker and the legendary Jedi and rebels who...
Jason Bourne is used to living in the shadows. Since uncovering the wrongdoings of operation...
Jake Gyllenhaal discusses the great lengths he went through to prepare for his role in...
A gently comical undertone makes this thriller even creepier than expected, bolstered by sharp writing...
Lou Bloom is a hard-working budding journalist whose deep obsession with his career has rendered...