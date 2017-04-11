Riz Ahmed has vowed to dedicate the entire month of April to ''music time'', as he release an EP and tour with other bands.
Riz Ahmed has vowed to dedicate the entire month of April to ''music time''.
The 34-year-old actor and rapper - who is also known as Riz MC - has revealed he is putting his acting career to one side for the upcoming weeks so he can focus on making music and touring with artists Hermes and Swet Shop boys.
Speaking to the Metro newspaper, the dark-haired hunk said: ''Now what we do is bursts of activity. I've been doping a lot of promo over the last several months and then this year I've been writing scripts.
''April is touring with the band, recording music and releasing an EP, Sufi La, on Record Store Day [April 22].
''April is music time''.
However, the 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' star has revealed he is widely recognised when he is ambling around the streets in America, but his fame hasn't stopped him from taking public transport.
When asked if he gets acknowledged more since starring in the fantasy film, he said: ''Probably, yeah. I still get the Tube and bus everywhere. It's funny. It;s more in America. That's the big difference.''
However, the star always knew he was destined to have a career in the entertainment industry because he never envisaged himself working in an office.
He said: ''When it came to the end of university, a lot of my friends were applying for jobs and my friends were applying for jobs and I couldn't see myself doing a desk job.''
