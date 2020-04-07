Rita Wilson raps on a new charity remix of Naughty By Nature's 1992 hit 'Hip Hop Hooray' for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The 63-year-old actress and her husband Tom Hanks were previously diagnosed with coronavirus after coming down with ''body aches, chills and slight fevers'', and now they are on the mend, the 'Sleepless in Seattle' star is doing her bit to help raise funds for the relief efforts through the Grammys' MusiCares organisation's campaign.

Rita revealed that when she was feeling better, she wanted to see if she could still remember the lyrics for the rap as a ''brain exercise'' whilst in quarantine.

The star had previously performed the track for the 2019 movie 'Boy Genius'.

She said: '''Hip Hop Hooray' is like modern day Shakespeare.

''I originally learned the song for one of the most fun roles I ever played in the film 'Boy Genius'.

''It took me a month to learn because it's so complex and nuanced; it was like training for a marathon. The rhythms and tempos are so unique and creative.

''When I was quarantined and recovering from COVID-19 I wanted to see if I still remembered it, kind of like a brain exercise. To my surprise I did.

''I thought it would be fun to put it on my Instagram to show people I was doing okay and to make them smile.

''When Naughty By Nature commented about it, I couldn't believe it. What a joy to be doing this remix with legends of the hip-hop world.

''I'm forever grateful for their generosity of spirit and for being able to raise money together for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.''

Meanwhile, the trio of Treach, Vin Rock and DJ Kay Gee said they were ''honoured'' to have Rita recite the song.

They added: ''We were totally shocked she could rap the verses so well.

''We were aware she contracted COVID-19, and was quarantined along with her husband Tom.

''The next thing we know, everyone began to inbox us her Instagram.

''We are honoured to be part of the remix of our classic song to raise awareness and help fight the coronavirus.

''Thanks again to Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks for embracing us, and for helping us take the unexpected viral moment further for such a great cause.''

Rita and Naughty By Nature's 'Hip Hop Hooray' remix is officially released on April 10 via all major streaming services.