Artist:
Song title: Girls ft. Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Rita Ora gets blatantly honest in her racy new song 'Girls', where she details the results of a memorable sexual encounter with another female. It's her first unattached single of the year, so we're hoping for future album details to follow.

In the new lyric video, Rita Ora - with the help of her friends Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX - relays a one night fling she had with a woman named Lara, all but confirming the singer's bisexuality.

Already this year she has released the single 'For You' with Liam Payne for the soundtrack of 'Fifty Shades Freed'. Last year she dropped two songs - 'Anywhere' and 'Your Song' - from her forthcoming second album which is yet to be announced.

She hasn't released a full album since her 2012 debut 'Ora', so it's certainly about time we heard her again. Meanwhile, she's on her Girls Tour, which has taken her across the UK and will continue in Europe, North America and Asia for the rest of the year.

