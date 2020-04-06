Rita Ora has signed up to be an NHS volunteer because she wants to ''do her bit'' during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 29-year-old singer and her sister Elena are among those who have offered to help support elderly and vulnerable people through the coronavirus pandemic and will be assisting with deliveries and reaching out to speak to lonely members of society during this time of social distancing.
Rita's mother, Vera Sahatciu, told HELLO! magazine: ''She's very keen to do her bit.
''She and her older sister Elena are among the 750,000 people who have applied to help out and prevent this illness coming through our door and overwhelming the NHS.
''They'll be among the people who deliver medical supplies, collect prescriptions, check on the elderly and make phone calls to lonely and vulnerable members of the community.''
Vera is a psychiatrist and has decided to return to the NHS frontline to help stop mental health and perinatal patients from being exposed to the virus and she insisted there was ''never any question'' about her getting involved.
She said: ''There was never any question for me. I love my job and want to do my best. It's my role and duty to help others. Nothing will stop me unless I'm not well enough to do it.
''These are challenging times and I've never before had to provide more compassion and support to other colleagues. I've witnessed heroism by all NHS staff - from doctors and nurses to porters and cleaners - in busy, stressful and risky environments.
''We unite as we all know that we are the people on the front line, and for some people the last resort in providing care.''
Rita hailed her mother a ''superhero'' for her work.
She said: ''My mother has always been my hero, but this pandemic has honestly made her a superhero in my eyes.
''She is so brave and has been through so much on her own, yet her generosity to help others just cements what I know my mother is capable of. I'm so happy the rest of the world has now got to see it, too.
''But it's not only my mum. All the NHS doctors and nurses are my heroes.''
