Rita Ora and Liam Payne have sent fans into meltdown by teasing that they may be collaborating on a song for the upcoming soundtrack to ‘Fifty Shades Freed’.

Both singers took to their social media on Wednesday to share a teasing snap of them side-by-side looking glamorous in front of a large window, with each captioning the image: ‘#FiftyShadesFreed’.

The tease certainly drew a lot of attention from fans, with the combined posts garnering nearly 1.5million likes. Fans were also quick to voice their approval in the comments, flooding the posts with a collection of ‘OMGs’ and a lot of ‘YAASS-ing’.

If true, the collaboration sees Liam following in the footsteps of former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik who teamed up with Taylor Swift for ‘I Don't Want to Live Forever’ on the 'Fifty Shades Darker' soundtrack.

Rita is, of course, no stranger to the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' film series, having played the supporting role of Christian Grey's sister Mia since the first film in 2015.

The third and final film of the franchise is set for release on February 9th 2018. It will follow on from 'Fifty Shades Darker' and sees Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele now husband and wife.

But the couple’s wedded bliss might be short-lived due to arrival of Christian’s former dominant Elena (Kim Basinger) and a threat from Ana’s former boss Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson).

Watch the trailer for Fifty Shades Freed below: