Both singers have hinted at a possible collaboration.
Rita Ora and Liam Payne have sent fans into meltdown by teasing that they may be collaborating on a song for the upcoming soundtrack to ‘Fifty Shades Freed’.
Both singers took to their social media on Wednesday to share a teasing snap of them side-by-side looking glamorous in front of a large window, with each captioning the image: ‘#FiftyShadesFreed’.
The tease certainly drew a lot of attention from fans, with the combined posts garnering nearly 1.5million likes. Fans were also quick to voice their approval in the comments, flooding the posts with a collection of ‘OMGs’ and a lot of ‘YAASS-ing’.
If true, the collaboration sees Liam following in the footsteps of former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik who teamed up with Taylor Swift for ‘I Don't Want to Live Forever’ on the 'Fifty Shades Darker' soundtrack.
More: Why More Women Should Freeze Their Eggs Like Rita Ora
Rita is, of course, no stranger to the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' film series, having played the supporting role of Christian Grey's sister Mia since the first film in 2015.
The third and final film of the franchise is set for release on February 9th 2018. It will follow on from 'Fifty Shades Darker' and sees Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele now husband and wife.
But the couple’s wedded bliss might be short-lived due to arrival of Christian’s former dominant Elena (Kim Basinger) and a threat from Ana’s former boss Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson).
Watch the trailer for Fifty Shades Freed below:
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...
Budding journalist and college student Anastasia Steele has never been the adventurous type in any...
Anastasia Steele is a shy college student who is forced to interview an enigmatic entrepreneur...
When young college student Anastasia Steele meets a mysterious wealthy businessman named Christian Grey, she...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...