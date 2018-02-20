Rita Ora has joined Shirley Bassey and Petula Clark as one of the British female artists with the most UK Top 10 hits.

The 27-year-old beauty has yet to release her long-awaited second album, but that hasn't stopped Rita from entering the records books alongside two of the country's best-known performers.

As well as achieving significant success with the launch of her debut record 'Ora' in 2012, Rita has also featured on number other singles in recent years.

At the moment, for instance, she is riding high in the UK charts with the record 'For You', which also features One Direction singer Liam Payne.

Rita's efforts to release her second album were delayed by a much-discussed dispute between herself and her former record label.

But she has remained in the headlines thanks to her appearances in the 'Fifty Shades' movie franchise, as well as her TV work, which included serving as a judge on the UK version of 'The X Factor'.

And recently, the blonde beauty revealed she would jump at the opportunity to star in a superhero film.

She said: ''I would love to do lots of films. For me, it's always about the script. I would love to do things that involve power, or maybe something like a superhero.''

Rita recently starred in the third and final 'Fifty Shades' movie, 'Fifty Shades Freed' - and she admitted to being sad that the franchise is ending.

She explained: ''We shot all that in Vancouver, and it was an amazing experience.

''I was really excited because I definitely had a bigger part in the movie, and I ended up loving each and every one of the cast and crew, including Dakota [Johnson, who plays Anastasia Steele] and Jamie [Dornan, who plays Christian Grey], and everyone was super supportive of one another.''