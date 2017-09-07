British star Rita Ora has revealed she's grown bored of listening to 'Despacito'.
Rita Ora has grown bored of listening to 'Despacito'.
The chart-topping Brit made the confession during a game of Billboard's series '1 Has 2 Go', in which she's given a number of song options and has to decide to cut one particular record.
Given a choice between Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito', DJ Khaled's 'Wild Thoughts', and Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You', Rita made what was, perhaps, a rather surprising decision.
She said: ''Despacito' - but only because I've heard it 10 times. I hear it 20 million times a day.''
Meanwhile, Rita previously revealed she finds songwriting to be therapeutic.
The 26-year-old star admitted to spending much of her early life trying to emulate her mother Vera's ''unbreakable spirit'' - but Rita now believes she makes better music when she exposes her own vulnerabilities.
The blonde beauty shared: ''I always thought I had to be this kind of unbreakable person, just because my mum is - she's so strong - and as a woman, I've always thought I had to be like that.
''I really realised in songwriting, the more open you are the better it is for you, it's really like therapy.''
The release of Rita's second studio album has been delayed by her lengthy legal dispute with her original record label Roc Nation.
But the singer is confident she's found a ''brilliant family'' with her new label.
She said: ''Warners was a brilliant family for me to be a part of, and now I am, and my friends are signed to them, you know Ed [Sheeran], Charli [XCX]. I think for me it was really home for me without even knowing.''
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...
Budding journalist and college student Anastasia Steele has never been the adventurous type in any...
Anastasia Steele is a shy college student who is forced to interview an enigmatic entrepreneur...
When young college student Anastasia Steele meets a mysterious wealthy businessman named Christian Grey, she...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...