'I Will Never Let You Down' singer Rita Ora has praised her mum and described her as a ''hero'' for her work with the NHS.
Rita Ora has hailed her mum as a ''hero'' for her work with the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 29-year-old star's mother Vera Sahatciu - who is a psychiatrist - has returned to the frontline to help stop mental health and perinatal patients from being exposed to the respiratory illness.
Opening up on her mum's work, Rita told Extra: ''I think every day for her is a risk... I get a bit fearful and say, 'If you don't feel up to it you can stay home...'
''She feels obliged as a doctor to go and lend her services... I check in and say, 'How are you feeling? Please keep your distance...'
''It's scary, but for her she believes in God and faith... She really is a hero for me.''
The 'I Will Never Let You Down' hitmaker discussed her mum's current role, and admitted the family are getting used to ''a different way of living''.
She added: ''People are coming in sick more than ever, especially the elderly. My mother's been pushed forward.
''She's actually a psychiatrist and so for her to have to rush to the emergency is not obviously her day-to-day thing, so as you can see they are that desperate to have all different types of doctors helping from all over...
''[My mum] comes home, takes her clothes off, jumps straight into the shower. It's a different way of living for right now. It's nice to also be able to help; I have volunteered.''
Meanwhile, Rita and her sister Elena are among those who have offered to help support elderly and vulnerable people affected by the crisis.
Vera recently said: ''She's very keen to do her bit.
''She and her older sister Elena are among the 750,000 people who have applied to help out and prevent this illness coming through our door and overwhelming the NHS.
''They'll be among the people who deliver medical supplies, collect prescriptions, check on the elderly and make phone calls to lonely and vulnerable members of the community.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...
Budding journalist and college student Anastasia Steele has never been the adventurous type in any...
Anastasia Steele is a shy college student who is forced to interview an enigmatic entrepreneur...
When young college student Anastasia Steele meets a mysterious wealthy businessman named Christian Grey, she...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...