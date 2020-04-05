Rita Ora ''falls really hard'' in love.

The 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker has previously dated the likes of Rob Kardashian, Ricky Hil, Calvin Harris and Rafferty Law, and though she's currently single, she admitted that she easily falls for people and it's always a very deep bond.

She told OK!: ''I love hard and fall really hard, all the time.''

Since splitting from Rafferty in February after three months of dating, the 29-year-old star has been romantically linked with Joey Essex and though she confessed to being ''obsessed'' with the reality star, she insisted they are just friends.

She said: ''I was obsessed with Joey and how he acts and talks and everything that I was kind of like, 'I need to hang out with this guy' and literally that was it.

''That was the bottom line and I'm a friendly person.''

Rita split from Rafferty - who is the son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost - after the celebrity duo drifted apart when they stopped working on 'Twist' together.

A source previously said: ''Rita really got on with Raff on set and they had great chemistry.

''They grew close while they were both working in London, although they were just taking each day as it came and weren't in a rush to label anything or move too quickly.

''But Rita has spent so long out of the country now and they're not talking as much as they were, let alone doing the things couples do when they're together.

''Things are on ice until they're back in the same country.

''They might pick up again then, but at the moment they are more like friends.''

Prior to their split, Rita was spending time in Los Angeles recovering after having her tonsils removed, whilst Rafferty was back in London.