Rita Ora was bullied when she was younger for being a ''refugee''.

The 'How To Be Lonely' hitmaker came to the UK as an infant from Kosovo, Albania, when her parents fled persecution against Albanians connected to the disintegration of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s.

And although Rita grew up in Notting Hill, London, she still faced ''prejudice'' from those around her, who used the word refugee as a ''derogatory'' term.

Speaking about her parents' decision to leave Albania, she said: ''My mum was a psychiatrist and my dad an economist. They left behind their whole lives and had to start from scratch when they arrived in London as refugees. But protecting us was their main priority and I count my blessings every day that they did what they did.

''They sacrificed so much and worked so hard for our family. They studied, learned a new language, and raised my older sister, younger brother, and me well. They taught us to fight for what we want, to work hard, and to keep going; whatever your circumstances. They chose London because dad loved the music and the culture, but even still, as you can imagine, adopting a new life was extremely difficult.

The 29-year-old singer says growing up was ''tough'', and explained she made friends with other ''foreign'' children because they had something in common.

She added: ''It was always tough growing up; there was a lot of prejudice and judgement. I was often called a refugee in a derogatory way, however, I had lots of foreign friends and we all had a great time connecting through being different.''

Rita often makes trips back to Kosovo to visit, and says she's ''proud'' of her ''heritage''.

Speaking to Vogue Arabia, she said: ''Kosovo will always be our homeland and we will forever be proud Kosovans. I'm so humbled to now be able to give back to my home country as an Honorary Ambassador. When we have the opportunity, I often go back to visit with my family. I love every little thing about Kosovan culture; it's so different. The national dress is beautiful and the food is delicious. Baklava is my favorite thing in the world. I've never met anyone who doesn't like it; it's incredible.

''I will forever be a true Kosovan at heart. I'll never forget my roots and I'll be forever proud of my heritage - I wouldn't change a thing.''