The women of the LGBT community have reacted with fury over Rita Ora's new song 'Girls', featuring Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX, because of its depiction of female same-sex relationships. Charli XCX has responded to the backlash in a recent interview, defending her collaborator over her choice of song.

Rita Ora at the Biggest Weekend

The outrage has been over the stereotypical girl-on-girl lyrics, including the suggestion of a threesome with a man and that the protaganist has been stoned and drunk while engaging in lesbian trysts. It's, frankly, a harmful exploration of such a relationship that panders to the male fantasy rather than any kind of realistic love affair.

But according to Charli, 'Girls' was based on a very real experience for Rita Ora despite how fabricated it sounds. She also thinks that, because of the backlash, Rita has been forced to come out publicly about her sexuality despite always staying fairly ambiguous about it.

'This song was about a specific experience that she had with a woman', Charli explains. 'I know that Rita's had extremely meaningful relationships with both men and women. She really does have every right to tell her story because she's not doing it from an exploitative viewpoint: she's been with women and had relationships with women. She's had relationships with men too. I don't understand why her story is less valid than anybody else's.'

Nonetheless, Charli understands that the 'conversation' is still one that needs to be had. At a time where sexual identity is so important to society, we need to start establishing boundaries.

'I think the conversation and dialogue around this song is really important', Charli XCX told Rolling Stone. 'I try so hard to be as involved with the LGBTQ community as possible. Without that community, my career would not really be anything.'

Charli added that she had read criticisms of the song by LGBT artists the likes of Kehlani, Hayley Kiyoko and MUNA, and understood why some of the lyrics might have been seen as harmful by some members of the community.

'I could totally relate to the conversation that was being had', she continued. 'Of course, the intention of the song was never to hurt anybody. None of the artists on this song would ever want to upset or hurt anyone.'