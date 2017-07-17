Rihanna Pictures

No matter where Rihanna goes, on thing is for sure: there will be a small army of paparazzi following her. As well as the numerous red carpet awards ceremonies she has attended, Rihanna has been photographed while simply out and about and enjoying a little time off to shop or visit a restaurant. She has also posed for pictures at fashion industry events.
Rihanna seen on the red carpet at the 2017 GRAMMY Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California,...
Rihanna seen on the red carpet at the 2017 GRAMMY Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California,...
Rihanna seen arriving at the 30th Footwear News Achievement Awards held at IAC Headquarters, New York, United States - Tuesday...
Rihanna performing live at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival held in Central Park, New York, United States - Saturday 24th...
Rihanna seen on stage at V Festival 2016 held at Hylands Park in Chelmsford United Kingdom - Sunday 21st August...
Rihanna and Justin Bieber enjoy a night out at Tape London. They were seen leaving the club at 5am. -...
Rihanna and Drake pictured leaving Tramps nightclub in London at 4.30am seconds apart. The pair were seen out for the...
Rihanna - 2016 Billboard Music Awards arrivals at T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena, Billboard Music Awards - Las...
Barbadian pop star Rihanna was spotted out and about wearing a San Antonio Spurs basketball jersey while she was doing...
Rihanna and Jeremy Scott - A variety of stars were snapped as they arrived at the inaugural Daily Front Row...
Lionel Braithwaite and Monica Braithwaite - Shots from the red carpet as a variety of stars arrived for pop star...
Rihanna - Shots from the red carpet as a variety of stars arrived for pop star Rihanna's inaugural Annual Diamond...
Rihanna - Rihanna arrives at Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc for drinks during her holiday in the south of France. The pop...
Rihanna - Various stars including pop stars Rihanna and Chris Brown Summer attend a Classic Charity Basketball Game held at...
Rihanna - 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards held at Alice Tully Hall - Arrivals - New York, New York, United...
Rihanna - 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals - New York, New York, United States - Tuesday 3rd...
Rihanna - Rihanna and Drake are seen leaving Nobu restaurant seconds apart after having dinner together. The rumoured couple were...
Rihanna - Madame Tussauds New York unveils state-of-the-art interactive music experience exhibit - NYC, New York, United States - Wednesday...
Rihanna - Rihanna leaving her hotel to go shopping, wearing a red Adidas leopard print jumpsuit - London, United Kingdom...
Rihanna - Rihanna's waxworks figure unveiled at Fame NY Tattoo parlour before taking permanent residence at Madame Tussauds in New...
Rihanna - Rihanna performs live at the Ziggo Dome during the first of two sold out concerts as part of...
Rihanna - Rihanna leaving the Lowry hotel in Manchester - Manchester , United Kingdom - Thursday 13th June 2013
Rihanna - Rihanna seen leaving Dan Deutsch Optical Outlook in Beverly Hills - Los Angeles, California, United States - Tuesday...
Cara Delevingne - Rihanna and Cara Delevingne party together at The Box club at London Fashion Week - London, United...