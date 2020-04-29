Rihanna showed off some new products in a new makeup tutorial video.

The Fenty Beauty owner shower off a few new beauty products as she did her own makeup for her brand's YouTube channel.

In one clip, Rihanna can be seen using her new Cheeks Out cream blushes and cream bronzers, which have names including Drama Cla$$, Fuego Flush, Crush on Cupid and Daiquiri Dip.

The new Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush promises ''instant blessings'' of a ''fresh-faced flush'' that is ''impossible to overdo''.

Her website reads: ''Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush instantly blesses your skin with a fresh-faced flush that makes it look like you've been getting sun, sleep, and plenty of water on the reg. This is blush the way you've always wanted it to be: Easy to use, impossible to overdo, and in a lineup of shades designed to enhance every complexion with a youthful glow.''

The new products come in no less than 17 different shades whilst she used her new Face Shaping Brush 125 to apply them on.

She describes on her website: ''The Face Shaping Brush 125 softly sculpts your face, popping your cheek bones with instant dimension. The ultra-soft, synthetic bristles are loosely packed with a medium density to play well with both cream and powder formulas, picking up the pigment you need in an easy sweep. So lay it down, then buff it out - the plush head blends it all to to a flawless, dimensional finish.

''And thanks to the angled shape that hugs your curves, you'll always be in control when shaping larger areas of the face like the cheekbones, forehead, and jawline. Sweep on and seamlessly diffuse blush, bronzer, and highlighter for the ultimate sculpted, face-enhancing definition.''